AccuWeather: Rounds of Showers and Storms On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mixed with occasional sun today. It's mainly dry, with a few spotty showers. The high hit 65 degrees, four degrees above average. We are on the edge of a ridge of high pressure that is bringing summer like warmth to the Deep South. Riding along that ridge are several disturbances that travel from the northern Great Lakes southeastward toward the Mid Atlantic.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase overnight. Some scattered evening showers and thunderstorms are possible here. The first round move through between 7pm and midnight, focused on areas southwest of Philadelphia,primarily Delaware and southern New Jersey. The main threat is gusty winds to 60mph and hail to quarter size. The low is 55.
WEDNESDAY (PASSOVER): A second round rolls through the wee hours of the morning between 4am and 8am. These also have the ability to produce damaging wind gusts and hail. The greatest instability exists with this batch of storms. As we head into the rest of the day, sunshine returns and the high hits a warm 75.
THURSDAY: This is another day of abundant clouds with stronger winds developing. Some more showers are possible, along with thunderstorm late in the morning into early afternoon, as a cold front pushes through. We hit an early high of 62 degrees. Then, winds pick up and temperatures drop.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Partly sunny skies return. It's still very windy, with gusts near 40 mph at times, with the chance of a shower Our high is 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we dry out! Look for partly sunny skies with a cool high of 55.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds and rain arrives during the late afternoon or evening. The high improves to 64.
MONDAY: Lingering rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, this is a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a high of 66.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools to 60.
