AccuWeather: Saturday Snow and Rain, What to Expect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An arctic high pressure in southern Quebec was in control, bringing us a bright and sunny day. But, it was very cold, with afternoon temperatures near freezing and wind chills in the 20s.
SATURDAY: The forecast has remained fairly consistent the last several days and no major changes. The one new piece of information we have is that there will likely be a brief lull in the action for the early to mid part of the afternoon tomorrow after an initial band of snow.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for Lancaster, Berks, Northern Bucks, Northern Montgomery up through the Lehigh Valley & Poconos from 10am Saturday to 1am Sunday. This is where we will see the highest snowfall accumulations of 2-4".
The day starts off cloudy with temperatures well down in the 20s. An initial band of snow starts moving into the western suburbs around 9am, reaches Philadelphia just after 11am and then pushes to the coast by 1pm. This is when areas from I-95 on SE receive their snow.
After this band pushes through there are now indications we go into a 1-3 hour lull where not much happens before another round of precipitation moves in for the late afternoon/evening hours. This second band will likely be in the form of a mix quickly to rain for Philadelphia and areas southeastward. For areas along the Pa. Turnpike on north this second round is in the form of sleet and snow with now less of a chance to change to rain before everything pushes out by 10pm to midnight. The high hits 38 during the evening.
Snowfall totals:
Poconos: 4-6"
Lehigh Valley & Far NW suburbs: 2-4"
I-95 and interior NW suburbs: 1-2"
Interior South Jersey and northern Delaware: Coating to 1"
Along the Coast: Little to nothing.
SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39. Wind chills will remain below freezing.
MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 32.
TUESDAY: It stays cold with mixture of cloud and sunshine, and the chance of a few flurries. The high only hits 32.
WEDNESDAY: it's bright and sunny, but not as harsh with a high of 36.
THURSDAY: We finally get back to our average high of 42 with partly sunny skies.
FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with the chance of rain at night. The high climbs to 45.
