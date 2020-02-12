Weather

AccuWeather: Saturday Soaker, Turning Milder Sunday Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early spotty showers will give way to a nice, dry and bright afternoon, with temperatures soaring into the upper 60s.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some spotty showers develop toward dawn. The low is 46.

SATURDAY: Showers filter into the region early in the morning and overall, the day looks cloudy, cooler and wet with intermittent rain all day long and into the night. A total of .5" to 1" is possible in most areas with a little less possible in southern areas. The high is only 50.

SUNDAY: A leftover shower is likely in the morning. A second round of showers is possible in the afternoon as a cold front approaches. The high zips all the way up to a warm 68.

MONDAY: This is a nice start to the work week. It's breezy with a mix with sun and clouds. The high is a comfortable 65.

TUESDAY: Clouds will increase during the day. The high is 58.

WEDNESDAY: The clouds remain thick and we get another round of spring time rain. The high dips to 50.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's breezy with a high of 59.

FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, nice day with an afternoon high of 62.

