AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours Continue

It was another mostly cloudy day with scattered downpours and thunderstorms. The high climbed to 77, warmer than the past two days.TONIGHT: It's cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and thunderstorms around. The low is 70.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sunny breaks. It's very muggy with more pop up showers and thunderstorms. The high is 82.THURSDAY: Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It's still humid. Another stray shower is possible, but most locations are dry. Our high reaches 83.FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or two is possible. The high is 79.SATURDAY: Look for plenty of clouds and a warm and muggy high of 79. As of now, it appears likely that the remnants of Hurricane Florence will be suppressed to our south in the Carolinas and Virginia, thanks to a large area of high pressure locked in place over New England. In this scenario, we would remain largely dry over the weekend, but dangerous surf conditions with rip currents and possible beach erosion at the shore.SUNDAY: With Florence staying south, this is a partly cloudy, warm and humid second half of the weekend with breezy conditions and a high around 82.MONDAY: Cloud mix with some sun. It's still warm and humid with another high around 82.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Some showers are possible at times. It's still humid. The high is 79