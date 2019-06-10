AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours Overnight, Sunshine Returns Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a gray, humid day with occasional downpours. The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 80 degrees.
TONIGHT: Cloudy with showers and downpours across the region until a cold front pushes through late tonight. The most active period may be after midnight and before dawn as the cold front provides more in the way of instability in this moisture laden airmass. Localized flooding with ponding on roads and poor drainage flooding are possible where the heaviest downpours hit. The low hits 65.
TUESDAY: After a few very early morning showers, it turns breezy and less humid with some sunshine expected by afternoon. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: After all the rain we get a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and just a few high clouds. It looks like the chance of rain returns at night. High 78.
THURSDAY: It's mostly cloudy and humid again with showers and thunderstorms at times. High 76.
FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies. High 75.
SATURDAY: Our weekend is off to a great start with a sunny day. High 82.
SUNDAY: It looks like another winner for Father's Day with at least partly sunny skies and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 84.
MONDAY: Partly sunny. High 84.
