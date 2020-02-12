AccuWeather: Scattered Downpours This Evening, Midday Storms Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe storms before dawn gave way to an unseasonably warm day, with a high of 75 in Philadelphia. Some scattered downpours developed during the late afternoon hours.
TONIGHT: After some evening showers, we see partly to mostly cloudy skies with a mild low of 51.
THURSDAY: Some occasional showers are likely in the morning. Then, a cold front will arrive from the west and cross the area between 11am and 2pm. Here in Philadelphia, the frontal passage will be between noon and 1pm. With that front will come a line of gusty showers and even a rumble of thunder, especially south of the city, where the greatest instability is showing up. Once that front, passes west-northwesterly winds will start to usher in cooler air on wind gusts of 45-50 mph. We have an early high of 64 degrees, but temperatures will fall into the mid 50s in a lot of neighborhoods by dinner time.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Clouds give way to some sun. It's still very windy, with gusts near 45 mph again and the chance of a spotty shower Our high dips all the way down to 52.
SATURDAY: Finally, we have a day with no rain in the forecast! Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of 57.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds and rain arrives at night. The rain could be heavy at times. The high improves to 65.
MONDAY: Lingering rain is possible in the morning. Otherwise, this is a windy day with clouds breaking for sun and a warm high of 70.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower can't be ruled out. The high cools slightly to 63.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 58.
