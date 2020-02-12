AccuWeather: Scattered Showers And Downpours Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- SATURDAY: It is an unsettled day with lots of clouds and tropical humidity. While we will be interacting with some of the moisture from Laura, the core of her remnants stay well to our south across the Virginia and NC border.
Locally some places could see up to 2" of rain in the heaviest downpours and that could lead to some localized ponding on roads, etc. This is mainly the cause of a cold front passing through. High 82.
SUNDAY: Behind the front, the winds will have switched to the northwest at 10-20mph and it is a beautiful day. Dewpoints fall into the 50s and highs struggle to reach 80. Definitely the winner of the weekend.
MONDAY: This is a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week with a high of 79.
TUESDAY: A wave of low pressure rides through the area with showers and downpours. There is the potential for some flooding if the European Model is right with 1"-2" of rain. The high drops to 77.
WEDNESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and a seasonably warm high of 84. We're now allowing for a spotty thunderstorm.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's humid and another thunderstorm is possible. The high zips up to 90.
FRIDAY: The warm, humid, unsettled pattern continues with some additional spotty storms possible. The high reaches 89.
