AccuWeather: Scattered Showers Tonight, Breezy and Cooler Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Fall arrived at 3:50 a.m., but it still felt like summer. The high in Philadelphia soared to 92 degrees, 17 degrees above the average high.
TONIGHT: Some occasional showers and thunderstorms will roll in overnight as a cold front pushes through. Some clearing is likely by dawn. The low is 66.
TUESDAY: A cold front moves away from the region and behind it, we get a shot of much cooler, more comfortable air. Look for partly sunny skies, lower humidity and a high of 79.
WEDNESDAY: It's another largely sunny and pleasant day with a high of 81.
THURSDAY: The mostly sunny, comfortable trend continues, although late in the day, there's a chance of a thunderstorm in the northern and western suburbs. It's a bit warmer with a high of 87.
FRIDAY: We're back to dry conditions with plenty of sunshine and a pleasant high of 82.
SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 86.
SUNDAY: This is a warm and humid day with a late afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. The high is 83.
MONDAY: Look for a warm and sticky day with partial sunshine and another possible thunderstorm. The high is 79.
