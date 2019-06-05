AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight, Warm and Humid

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm and humid day, with a high of 84 degrees today and dewpoints rising into the 60's. A disturbance moving through tonight will bring the chance of strong to severe storms.
TONIGHT: Scattered thunderstorms, warm and humid. Low 69.
THURSDAY: It stays warm and humid with an isolated shower or thunderstorm around. High 86.
FRIDAY: High pressure heads into New England and sends the start of a spectacular stretch our way. It is mainly sunny and far less humid. High 82.
SATURDAY: It can be summed up in one word: beautiful. High 812
SUNDAY: We will do it again. Sunshine with high clouds arriving in the afternoon, but continued low humidity. Looking great for the Philly Pride Parade. High 82.
MONDAY: We start our work week with another change. A better chance of showers and thunderstorms moves in with a warm front. High 78.
TUESDAY: It stays unsettled, with lingering showers and thunderstorms. High 78
WEDNESDAY: We dry out under partly sunny skies. High 80.
