AccuWeather: Scattered Storms Tonight; More Wet Weather Wednesday

By
AccuWeather: Unsettled through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine. The high in Philadelphia climbed to a warm, somewhat humid 82. That's 11 degrees above average.

TONIGHT: Evening showers and spotty thunderstorms are possible. It's still humid. Skies remain mostly cloudy overnight with a low of 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist with more spotty showers and perhaps a thunderstorm or two. The best chance of a strong storm is in South Jersey closer to Cape May County and in Delaware's two southern counties (Kent and Sussex). Most of this action should be over after about 3 or 4pm. After that, the humidity drops and we'll transition to a nice, breezy evening. The afternoon high is 75.

THURSDAY: This is a breezy and cooler day, but beautiful! Look for partly sunny skies with an afternoon high of 65.

FRIDAY: Clouds build back into the region and we have a chance of some afternoon rain. It's also a lot cooler with a high of just 62.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with a mix of clouds and sun and a chance for a few showers. The high is still cool: 64.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front likely produces another mostly cloudy day with some afternoon rain and another cool high of 63.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out. The high improves to 68.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high hits 68 again.

