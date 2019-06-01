AccuWeather: Scattered Thunderstorms Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible north and west. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-64.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Late day showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could contain powerful winds and large hail. High 85.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 70.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. High 73.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.
THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84.
SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.
