AccuWeather: Scattered Thunderstorms Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm is possible north and west. Otherwise, partly cloudy and mild. Lows 60-64.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, warm and more humid. Late day showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some storms could contain powerful winds and large hail. High 85.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. High 70.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and comfortable. High 73.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. A late day shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 82.

THURSDAY: Warm and humid with a shower or thunderstorm around. High 84.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, warm and humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm. High 83.

