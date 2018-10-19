WEATHER

AccuWeather: Seasonable Saturday, Chilly Sunday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 19, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
After a frosty start for many areas, with lows ranging from 34 in the outlying suburbs to 41 in Center City, we recovered nicely this afternoo nto 61. Earlier sun gave way to high clouds streaming in.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and mild. This will ultimately lead to a round of showers in the predawn hours. Not much, just enough to wet the ground and it should exiting by the time the sun comes up. The low drops to 54.

SATURDAY: A few overnight showers will move from northwest to southeast, so you may have a shower in the morning, especially near the shore. We have lots of clouds to start, with some breaks of afternoon sunshine and a milder afternoon with a high of 65. A few more spotty showers arrive at night.

SUNDAY: Sunshine will rule behind Saturday's cold front, with some cumulus clouds in the afternoon. It will also be very windy with gusts near 40 mph. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). We have a high of just 49, but wind chills will be in the low 40s.

MONDAY: It looks like a sunny, but cold start to the new work week. Look for sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high of 54.

TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a milder high of 62. A weak front could trigger a night time shower in the Poconos.

WEDNESDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a cool breeze and a chillier high of 57.

THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny, but it's still quite cool. The high is 54.

FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with some rain possible late in the day and at night. The high hits 55.

