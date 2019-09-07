AccuWeather: Seasonable Sunday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and comfortable. Lows 56-62.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and nice. High 81.

MONDAY: Sun and clouds, pleasant. High 78.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, delightful. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, warmer and more humid. High 87.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. There could be a pop up thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 89.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much cooler. Slight chance of a shower. High 76.

SATURDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible. High 82.

