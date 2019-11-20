AccuWeather: Seasonable the Next Two Days, A Cool Weekend with Rain

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The high in Philadelphia hit a seasonable 52 degrees today, but it felt much cooler with sustained winds near 20 mph..
TONIGHT: The winds die down, clouds evaporate and temperatures turn colder. The low in Philadelphia is 37 with some outlying suburbs getting down to about 32.
THURSDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. It's a bit milder with our high improving slightly to 53.
FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies, a couple of very spotty showers here and there and a milder high of 56 early in the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Behind the front, temperatures drop into the mid 40s by sunset.
SATURDAY: This is a mostly cloudy start to the weekend with the chance of some rain, mainly at night. It's brisk and chillier with a high of just 45.
SUNDAY: The rain continues into the first part of the morning, but the afternoon sees a good deal of improvement with a transition to partly sunny skies expected. The high is still chilly: 47.
MONDAY: We have mostly sunny skies with only a few occasional clouds. The high is a chilly 51.
TUESDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds through the day. The high is a bit milder: 56.
WEDNESDAY: More clouds move into the region and some rain is possible, especially during the afternoon and evening. The high is a mild 60.
