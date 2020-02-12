PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Clouds slowly break for some late day sun and temperatures are right around average with a high of 76.
WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity return. Look for sun and clouds with a late day shower or thunderstorm. The Storm Prediction Center says there's an isolated chance of a severe storm. The high shoots up to 92.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It won't be as hot, but still warm with a high of 85. Humidity will drop off a bit as the day goes on.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain developing in the afternoon or evening. The high dips to just 68.
SATURDAY: This looks like another mostly cloudy day with some more rain possible. The high drops to 66. The Shore will be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is probably only about 70. It will be cooler at the Shore.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It may warm up, but there's a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. For now, we're going for a high of 78 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the low to mid 70s.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Seasonable today, but summer heat returns tomorrow
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News