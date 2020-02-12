PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After a sizzling weekend, we have an abrupt return to cooler weather today with temperatures hovering in the mid to upper 60s. Clouds will mix with occasional sun. Humidity will be low. At some point late in the day, we have a shot at briefly touching 70 for a high. Winds are light.
TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies and comfortable lows in the mid-50s.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and temperatures begin to rebound. Look for a warmer high of 77.
WEDNESDAY: The heat and humidity return. Look for sun and clouds with a late day shower or thunderstorm. The high shoots up to 91. It may not rain until night time.
THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. It won't be as hot, but still warm with a high of 85. Humidity may also drop off a bit as the day goes on.
FRIDAY: A cooler, unsettled pattern appears to be on tap as we head into the Memorial Day weekend. Look for mostly cloudy skies on Friday with some rain possible, depending on the track of an approaching low pressure center. We have a shot at 70 for a high, but we could just as easily remain stuck in the 60s, both inland and at the Shore.
SATURDAY: This looks like another mostly cloudy day with some more rain possible. Again, the high could touch 70 briefly, but most of time, we're probably in the 60s. The Shore could be a few degrees cooler.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with a few sunny breaks. A shower can't be ruled out. The high is probably only about 72. It could be cooler at the Shore.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): Clouds give way to occasional sunny breaks. It may warm up, but there's a chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. For now, we're going for a high of 81 in Philadelphia. The Shore will likely remain in the 70s.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Seasonable tomorrow, heat returns Wednesday
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More