AccuWeather: Seasonable Wednesday, Winter Chilly by Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a mostly cloudy Election Day with occasional peeks of sun and a relatively mild high of 63. Don't get used to it!

TONIGHT: Clouds begin to break up overnight. It's brisk and chilly with a low of 40 in Philadelphia and some suburbs sliding into the mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase during the day. Some rain is possible, especially late in the day and at night as a strong cold front moves in. Some northwest suburbs could see a few wet snowflakes mixing in during the overnight hours. The high is 59 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: Sunshine returns. But, it will be blustery and much colder with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.

SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.

SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures near freezing at dawn, but giving way to a milder afternoon high of 54. A late shower can't be ruled out.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a a rain or snow shower arriving at night. The high hits 46.

TUESDAY: It's brisk and colder with plenty of clouds with a few rain or snow showers possible. The high is 42.

