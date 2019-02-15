AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Air Returns, Light Wintry Mix Sunday Night

What a week it has been! First, we started off with highs in the 30s and two rounds of snow and rain Monday and Tuesday. Today temperatures soared into the 60s for a springlike February day. Perfectly timed sunshine in the warm sector allowed Philadelphia to reach 62. That's 18 degrees above normal. Almost all of the areas, aside from right along the coast or up in the Poconos, touched the 60 degree mark.TONIGHT: A cold front will pass through the I-95 corridor around 7pm. It has little upper support, so we won't see much more than some clouds and maybe a quick sprinkle or two. Behind it, temperatures drop to 28 in the outlying suburbs to 34 in Center City.SATURDAY: An area of low pressure will quickly move eastward through Virginia and the Carolinas,, but have no impact on our area aside from a few clouds. It will be a pretty nice day with clouds giving way to sunshine through the day as you head from north to south. Areas like the Lehigh Valley see the most sun while far southern New Jersey sees the least sun. Highs right around 45.SUNDAY: High pressure to our north nudges down slightly into the Northeast and Mid Atlantic. This will give us partly sunny skies to start, but we'll see increasing high clouds through the afternoon as another wave of low pressure pushes toward us. This wave will travel farther north and we will see a period of light snow/mix/rain beginning in the evening and lasting into the overnight hours. This is a minimal event, but areas from Philadelphia on north could see a coating to 1" of snow with areas to the south seeing a mix or even rain as temperatures will not be that cold. Daytime highs on Sunday reach 41. At night, temperatures barely drop toward freezing, so main roads should be just wet even with some light snow. Minimal impacts for the Monday morning commute, which is already a lighter one due to the holiday.MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): A lingering snow shower is possible in the morning, but overall, this is a dry, partly sunny day. The high hits 44.TUESDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain, ice or snow, although it's very likely that any precipitation holds off until night time. The high is 39.WEDNESDAY: It now appears a prolonged period of snow or sleet at the front end of a storm could make for a rough Wednesday morning commute/school cancellations. We are going ahead with an AccuWeather Alert for this day so people can plan for this. This likely will be another event that transitions from the wintry precipitation to a rain event as we get into the evening/night. The high hits 36.THURSDAY: Rain ends, with a high of 44.FRIDAY: Partly sunny skies. Watching a wave of low pressure to our south. The high is 41.--------------------