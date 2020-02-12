AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Monday

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 57.

THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49p.m. High 62.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A stray shower is possible. High 75. (Normal for May 20)

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cooler. High 55.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 49.

