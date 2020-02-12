AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Monday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Lows 27-33.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, chilly. High 51.
TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Mostly cloudy and milder with a couple of showers around, especially in the morning. High 60.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice with a high of 57.
THURSDAY: Cloudy and damp with some rain. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49p.m. High 62.
FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. A stray shower is possible. High 75. (Normal for May 20)
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny breezy and cooler. High 55.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, chilly. High 49.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News