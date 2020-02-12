Weather

AccuWeather: Seasonably Cool Today, Warmer Later This Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sun gives way to increasing clouds this afternoon. Winds are light. It's seasonably cool, with a high of 51 (that's just two degrees off the average high of 53).

TONIGHT: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some light showers developing before dawn. The low is 41.

TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): Look for a few showers, mainly in the morning. Otherwise, clouds give way to some afternoon sun. The high is a milder 60.

WEDNESDAY: This is a gorgeous day with mostly sunny skies and nice, above-average high of 59.

THURSDAY: Clouds return with rain at times, especially in the morning. The high is a milder 64. SPRING ARRIVES at 11:49 at night.

FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. A few showers are possible, but it's not a wash-out. The big story is the high temperature: 78. That's only 5 degrees off the record high of 83 set back in 1945!

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 55.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 50.

MONDAY: Sun gives way to clouds with some rain arriving at night. The high is 55.

