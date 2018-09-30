WEATHER

AccuWeather: Set for summer in October

Chris Sowers with Accuweather during Action News at 9 a.m. on September 30, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 56-61.

MONDAY: A very warm day as we turn the calendar. The sky will be milky white with cirrus clouds and the air will be more typical of late summer. Turning more humid with a high of 80.

TUESDAY: Sun and high clouds throughout the day. In the afternoon, there is a good chance of some downpours and thunderstorms with a frontal boundary nearby. The best locations to see these will be in southeast PA. It is a very humid and warm day. High 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, warm and still humid. The summer air continues. High 81.

THURSDAY: The heat and humidity will peak as we approach near record highs temps. The sky will be a mix of sun and clouds. High 85. The record is 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Not as warm as a cold front passes through. A cooler NE wind will set in. High 77.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny with a shower possible. High 77.

