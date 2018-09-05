AccuWeather: Set to sizzle one last time

HEAT ADVISORY: Has been extended for the central Delaware Valley and added the Lehigh Valley through 7 p.m. Thursday. All common sense precautions should be taken, including staying hydrated with cool drinks, taking a/c and shady breaks, and checking in on seniors. Kids and pets should also be guarded against being overexposed to the heat.TONIGHT: Warm and stuffy under a partly cloudy sky. Lows in the 70s.THURSDAY: Our final day of heat wave number four will be far from kind to us. The high could be a record tying 95! With dew points in the 70s, it will feel like 100 or higher. For those tailgating in the afternoon and evening, please take lots of water breaks to cool your body down. We will then be watching for thunderstorms to develop ahead of a cold front. Some showers could pop in the afternoon. Most thunderstorms would be in the evening, potentially threatening the Eagles game. Lightning will be a very big concern with these storms. If you are headed to the game, keep up to date on the forecast.FRIDAY: We'll experience a much cooler change to our temps with a high of just 81, but it will be mostly cloudy with t'storm/shower activity bubbling up in the late afternoon/evening. Any of these could be soakers as dewpoints remain very high.SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a couple of showers and a much more comfortable high of 73. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit especially in northern areas.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist (assuming the front does not remain farther south), with the chance of an isolated shower. Areas south of Philadelphia could be wetter during the day and heavier rain is possible everywhere later at night. The high is around 70.MONDAY: It's humid with periods of rain, some of which could be heavy at times. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 79.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a couple of additional showers possible. The high shoots up to 85.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A few spotty showers are possible again. The high reaches 85.