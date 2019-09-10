AccuWeather: Set to sweat Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and humidity will rise a bit overnight. The low is 66.
WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach from the northwest giving us a southwest wind leading to an increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures should reach the low 90s inland with dewpoints creeping up to near 70. This will give us a heat index in the mid 90s and a return to mid summer. In the evening we will watch for some scattered t'storms to first move through the Poconos and Lehigh Valley and then slip southward toward the core of the area in the early to mid evening hours. Any storm tomorrow will have drenching downpours with it.
THURSDAY: The cold front will be hanging nearby before pushing through near the midday hour. High temps should get into the upper 80s with continue humid conditions before scattered storms and showers develop with the frontal boundary.
FRIDAY: By Friday high pressure to the north will be pushing that front to our southwest and an easterly wind will sock us in with low clouds and much cooler temps. Highs around 74.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises again. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high climbs to 84.
SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. Still a bit humid. The high is 86.
MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm with a high of 87.
TUESDAY: Look for continued warmth and partly sunny skies. The high: 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More