Weather

AccuWeather: Set to sweat Wednesday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We'll have partly to mostly cloudy skies and humidity will rise a bit overnight. The low is 66.

WEDNESDAY: A cold front will approach from the northwest giving us a southwest wind leading to an increase in heat and humidity. Temperatures should reach the low 90s inland with dewpoints creeping up to near 70. This will give us a heat index in the mid 90s and a return to mid summer. In the evening we will watch for some scattered t'storms to first move through the Poconos and Lehigh Valley and then slip southward toward the core of the area in the early to mid evening hours. Any storm tomorrow will have drenching downpours with it.

THURSDAY: The cold front will be hanging nearby before pushing through near the midday hour. High temps should get into the upper 80s with continue humid conditions before scattered storms and showers develop with the frontal boundary.

FRIDAY: By Friday high pressure to the north will be pushing that front to our southwest and an easterly wind will sock us in with low clouds and much cooler temps. Highs around 74.

SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and the humidity rises again. There's also the chance of an afternoon, pop-up thunderstorm in spots. The high climbs to 84.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies. Still a bit humid. The high is 86.

MONDAY: We have partly sunny skies. It's still warm with a high of 87.

TUESDAY: Look for continued warmth and partly sunny skies. The high: 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
SEPTA educates riders about National Suicide Prevention Day
President Trump fires John Bolton, says they 'disagreed strongly'
Witness: 'Naked man' vandalized cars in Northeast Philly
Death of man found in Jersey shore home investigated as a homicide
Show More
Food taken off boy's lunch tray over $9 debt
Couple says they were kicked out of Uber for being gay
Delaware police: Man used rake to fatally strike relative
PHL hosting job fair for transgender people in Center City
CA law bars suspensions for talking back to teachers
More TOP STORIES News