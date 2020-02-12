AccuWeather: Several Summerlike Afternoons Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's another day of sunshine with light winds and an even warmer high around 80. An earlier concern about haze from western wildfires is off the board now, as most of that upper level smoke has shifted to our south overnight. At the Shore, we'll see highs in the mid to upper 70s. There is a HIGH RISK OF RIP CURRENTS again today along the New Jersey and Delaware coastlines.
TONIGHT: Winds remains light. It's not as cool with a comfortable low of 59 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping into the mid 50s.
THURSDAY: This is more of a partly sunny day with some high clouds streaking in as the afternoon wears on. Still, it's probably bright enough for sunglasses and still nice and warm. The high is 79.
FRIDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun. It may feel a bit more humid during the afternoon. A late day shower can't be ruled out, especially south of Philadelphia, depending on how far north the remnant moisture from the former tropical storm Beta manages to progress.
SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with sun. It's still somewhat humid. Some additional showers are possible and like Friday afternoon, the best chance is likely in southern areas. The high reaches 78.
SUNDAY: Even more clouds roll into the region and some additional showers are possible here and there along with a spotty thunderstorm. It's still relatively mild with another high around 78. Yom Kippur begins at sundown.
MONDAY: Look for another mostly cloudy day with some additional showers around. The high is again near 78.
TUESDAY: The cloudy, unsettled pattern continues. A shower is possible along with a spotty thunderstorm. Our high is a bit lower, but seasonable at 74.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny and cooler with the high slipping to about 72.
