Weather

Accuweather: Severe storms Tuesday Likely

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Early on there will be lots of stars and the humidity stays in check. The low is 62. Clouds thicken very late ahead of the approaching warm front.

TUESDAY: Things however, get active for the return to work and school on Tuesday. A complex now out by Ohio and the western Great Lakes will be racing eastward overnight. This will reach our area just after dawn tomorrow with a line of showers and storms pushing through into the lunch time hour. Behind that we get into the warm sector with increasing dewpoints and temperatures back into the lower 80s with breaks of strong May sunshine. During the afternoon and into the evening we will likely see some strong storms popping up in an unstable environment that can support damaging wind gusts, quarter size hail and even rotation for an isolated tornado. We are issuing an Accuweather Alert due to this potential for Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY: The pattern stays active into parts of Wednesday and Thursday as several disturbances ride over the top of the strong ridge across the southeastern U.S. Exact timing of when storms roll through is still uncertain, but Wednesday evening and night looks to be our next threat. Between the storms you can expect hazy sunshine and warm temps with moderate humidity. High 81.

THURSDAY: More hazy sunshine, even hotter, and more humid. Some more afternoon and night time thunderstorms are possible. The high is 90.

FRIDAY: A front clears the region and we get a nice break from the heat and humidity. This is a partly sunny, much more comfortable day with a high of 82.

SATURDAY: Looking like a nice start to the weekend with sunshine and low humidity. The high sits at 81.

SUNDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a warm high of 83.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraction news update
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several people injured after SUV crashes into store
Local Memorial Day observances
Good Samaritan saves injured Bald Eagle
Bridesburg's annual Memorial Day parade honors veterans
Soldier presses on with Memorial Day event through storm
Woman, dog missing on hiking trail found safe
Philly family keeps Memorial Day tradition going after 45 years
Show More
Uber offers Memorial Day discount
Flames tear through Burlington Co. home
Family of bears spotted in northern Pa. backyard
Police: Man shot neighbor in head in Chester Heights
Fire in Parkside labeled 'suspicious'
More TOP STORIES News