AccuWeather: Severe Storms with Flooding Downpours Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Temperatures climbed to 92 degrees today, the fifth day of our fourth heat wave of the year. An approaching cold front triggered scattered heavy thunderstorms with drenching downpours, gusty winds and hail.
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into this evening. Any thunderstorm could produce a quick 1-2" with some areas getting as much as 3" or more from repeated storms. Street flooding will occur beneath these storms and some flashy creeks and streams may also be affected. Turn around if you encounter flooding, either on foot or behind the wheel.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is posted until 10PM. Any storm can pack wind gusts near 60mph and hail.

TONIGHT: Scattered evening thunderstorms continue, especially across South Jersey. Otherwise, its mostly cloudy and humid overnight with a low of 72.

THURSDAY: Look for a mix of sun and clouds with another pop up shower or thunderstorm around, mainly in the southern half of the region. It's still warm and humid with a high of 88.

FRIDAY: This is a partly sunny, warm and humid day with another shower or thunderstorm, beginning in southern areas and potentially creeping northward late in the day and at night. The high is 86.

SATURDAY: It's partly sunny, seasonably warm and humid. There's a chance for a spotty shower or storm, but much of the region is liable to stay dry. The high is 87.

SUNDAY: It's very warm and moderately humid with some more spotty thunderstorms around in the afternoon and evening. The high is 91.

MONDAY: Its warm, but somewhat less humid with partly sunny skies and a high around 89.

TUESDAY: Sun mill mix with occasional clouds. It rather hot with a high of 90.

WEDNESDAY: It's another hot afternoon with partly sunny skies and a high of 90.

