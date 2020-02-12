AccuWeather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Severe Thunderstorm Watches and Warnings have been issued for parts of the region. (Full list here)
TONIGHT: Leftover rain will give way to gradual clearing after midnight. It will turn windy and chilly. Lows in the low 50's.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and much cooler. High 56.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 65.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with some rain during the afternoon. High 66.
THURSDAY: Some early showers are possible with clouds giving way to some sunny breaks during the afternoon. It will be brisk and much cooler for the Phillies home opener, but likely dry the way things are stacking up right now. Dress warmly. High 48.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): Mostly sunny and chilly. High 45.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, seasonable. High 56.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Clouds, some sun. A mild afternoon. High 63.
