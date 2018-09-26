AccuWeather: Severe Thunderstorm Watch Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our viewing area, everywhere except for along the coast, until 11PM. Damaging wind gusts are the primary threat.TONIGHT: During the evening, a broken line of weakening thunderstorms moves through from northwest to southeast. Some of these could produce damaging wind gusts, lightning and heavy downpours. We dry out after about midnight and we cool down. The low: 61.THURSDAY: After a few morning showers, its mostly cloudy and much cooler. A weak area of high pressure scoots through New England, but another wave of low pressure looks to ripple along the stalling frontal boundary. This will bring showers back into the area during the afternoon, evolving into a steady rain by evening. The high tumbles to 69.FRIDAY: A round of showers moves through during the morning. Then, we'll see clouds, occasional sun and a high, again, of 69.SATURDAY: This is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 76.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too, with mostly sunny skies and a high around 72.MONDAY: Latest models show high pressure over our region strong enough to push an area of rain north over New England. That means partly sunny, pleasant conditions here. The high is 73.TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies.. The high: 76.WEDNESDAY: We dry our with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 72.