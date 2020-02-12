PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AccuWeather says the weekend overall looks pretty good. But there could be a thunderstorm out there on Sunday.
Parts of Berks and Lehigh Counties are under a Tornado Watch early Sunday morning.
Watching The Tropics: Isaias will likely re-strengthen on Sunday as it moves toward Florida. Isaias is expected to accelerate to the north, then the northeast Tuesday and early Wednesday, which will put the storm fairly close to the Northeast coast. The possible impact here at home could be heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and an increased risk for rip currents. Swimmers up and down the eastern seaboard should be aware of dangerous rip currents this weekend, even well out ahead of the storm. The impact we see will greatly depend on the track of the storm.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.
MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 86.
TUESDAY: We're watching the track of Tropical Storm Isaias. Some heavy rain and wind is possible during the day. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. High 86.
FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 87.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Severe weather in parts of Berks and Lehigh Counties; storms possible in surrounding counties
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News