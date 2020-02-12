Weather

AccuWeather: Severe weather in parts of Berks and Lehigh Counties; storms possible in surrounding counties

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- AccuWeather says the weekend overall looks pretty good. But there could be a thunderstorm out there on Sunday.

Parts of Berks and Lehigh Counties are under a Tornado Watch early Sunday morning.

Watching The Tropics: Isaias will likely re-strengthen on Sunday as it moves toward Florida. Isaias is expected to accelerate to the north, then the northeast Tuesday and early Wednesday, which will put the storm fairly close to the Northeast coast. The possible impact here at home could be heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and an increased risk for rip currents. Swimmers up and down the eastern seaboard should be aware of dangerous rip currents this weekend, even well out ahead of the storm. The impact we see will greatly depend on the track of the storm.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. A thunderstorm is possible. High 92.

MONDAY: Increasing clouds, humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon as Isaias travels up the east coast. High 86.

TUESDAY: We're watching the track of Tropical Storm Isaias. Some heavy rain and wind is possible during the day. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 87.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and a little less humid. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds. A shower or thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. High 86.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny. High 87.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child shot in the head; listed in extreme critical condition: Police
34-year-old man dead, shot six times
Fatal crash on Kelly Drive leaves 27-year-old man dead: Police
Isaias downgraded to tropical storm, Florida braces for landfall
Eight speed cameras installed along the Roosevelt Boulevard
New Jersey gym re-opens days after owners arrest
Man who fired gun due to mask policy arrested in shootout: Police
Show More
Tensions escalated between BLM and Blue Lives Matter protestors
Phillies allowed to work out at ballpark, no new positive tests
9-year-old Anjy Senat has been located: Police
Hundreds found partying in Strawberry Mansion street
Community remembers 18-year-old allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend
More TOP STORIES News