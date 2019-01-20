AccuWeather: Sharply Colder, Icy

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY is in effect from 11pm tonight through 1pm Monday for the entire viewing area. Morning wind chills are expected to range from -10 across the I-95 corridor to -20 far western counties and the Lehigh Valley.This kind of cold can become dangerous. Frostbite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure that you bundle up in multiple layers. Wear a hat and gloves.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy and turning sharply colder during the afternoon. Temperatures reaching the low 50's by 10am, falling below freezing between 2pm - 4pm. Wind chills in the teens by nightfall. High 53, falling quickly.TONIGHT: Clear, windy and bitterly cold. Lows 5-8. Wind chills -10/-20 (after midnight).MONDAY (Martin Luther King Day): Mostly sunny, blustery and very cold. High 17. Wind chills near 0.TUESDAY: Sun and clouds. High 30.WEDNESDAY: Becoming cloudy and milder with rain arriving during the afternoon. High 47.THURSDAY: Cloudy with a chance of rain. High 48.FRIDAY: Partly sunny and much colder. High 37.SATURDAY: Cloudy and colder with the possibility of some snow at night. High 30.--------------------