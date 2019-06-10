AccuWeather: Showers and Thunderstorms Today and Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- MONDAY: We have on and off showers this morning with mostly cloudy skies. This afternoon it turns much more humid and we add the chance for thunderstorms. Some downpours could produce flooding in poor drainage areas during your evening commute. It stays wet at times during the Phillies game tonight. High 77.
TUESDAY: After a few morning showers, it turns breezy and less humid with some sunshine expected by afternoon. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: After all the rain we get a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and just a few high clouds. It looks like the chance of rain returns at night. High 76.
THURSDAY: It's mostly cloudy and humid again with showers and thunderstorms at times. High 76.
FRIDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies. High 77.
SATURDAY: Our weekend is off to a great start with a sunny day. High 82.
SUNDAY: It looks like another winner with at least partly sunny skies and perhaps a late day shower or thunderstorm. High 84.
