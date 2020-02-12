AccuWeather: Showers at Times, Mostly Cloudy Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Any early sun fades behind thickening clouds today. A few showers are possible, especially in the afternoon. The high is 78.
TONIGHT: More showers are likely. The low is 66.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies remain in place with additional showers lasting into the morning. Drying is possible during the afternoon, but some models keep us damp into evening. The high is 77.
WEDNESDAY: Warmer and more humid air returns. Clouds mix with sun. A spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. Our high rises to 84.
THURSDAY: Partial sunshine is expected again. It's steamy with another thunderstorm possible during the afternoon and evening. The high inches up to 87.
FRIDAY: Clouds will give way to sunny breaks at times. It's still warm and humid with another thunderstorm around. We get another high around 87.
SATURDAY: The weather pattern changes for the better, just in time for the Labor Day weekend. Look for mostly sunny, a big drop in humidity and a pleasant high of 82.
SUNDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny and comfortable day with another high of 82.
MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Partly sunny skies appear likely. A late day thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 86.
