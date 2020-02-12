AccuWeather: Showers at times next several days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The rain very slowly progresses through the region. Keep the umbrella handy if you're in the western suburbs by late afternoon on. The light rain may not make it to the city until late evening or night. High: 65.
SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with more clouds than sun with scattered showers. The high is a cool 59.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front looks to impact us late in the day. We start off mostly sunny for morning brunch but could see some rain by dinner. It's another cool day with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High: 61.
MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially in the morning High: 67.
TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 66.
WEDNESDAY: It stays nice, bright and dry with a high of 68.
THURSDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of rain arriving. The high is 66.
