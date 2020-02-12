weather

AccuWeather: Showers At Times Next Several Days

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Showers at times next several days

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Early sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. The rain very slowly progresses through the region. Keep the umbrella handy if you're in the western suburbs by late afternoon on. The light rain may not make it to the city until late evening or night. High: 65.

SATURDAY: We're in for a breezy start to the weekend with more clouds than sun with scattered showers. The high is a cool 59.

SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): A stalled front looks to impact us late in the day. We start off mostly sunny for morning brunch but could see some rain by dinner. It's another cool day with temperatures more than 10 degrees below average. High: 61.

MONDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sun. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out, especially in the morning High: 67.

TUESDAY: Finally, we're in for a completely rain-free day with mostly sunny skies and a high of 66.

WEDNESDAY: It stays nice, bright and dry with a high of 68.

THURSDAY: Clouds increase with the chance of rain arriving. The high is 66.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Warm weather brings out gardeners in Delaware County
Our America: Climate of Hope
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philadelphia easing restaurant capacity restrictions today
Philadelphia Museum of Art to unveil $200M completed renovation
Indoor bar seating resumes as more NJ restrictions loosened
Hit-and-run driver strikes 70-year-old man doing yard work
7-Eleven store clerk attacked in Montgomery County; suspect sought
Top 6: Celebrating Mother's Day in Philly area
Residents fighting to keep green space after notice to vacate
Show More
Police: Suspect who held hostages at Minnesota bank arrested
Protest held in Montco after school fight caught on video
La Salle University baseball team hopes to be saved
NJ university offering up to $1,000 to vaccinated students
New food, more reopenings as pandemic restrictions fade
More TOP STORIES News