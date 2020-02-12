AccuWeather: Showers On The Way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Our first Monday of March felt like spring! The high in Philadelphia soared to 63 degrees. That's 15 degrees above average. Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds ahead of a weak disturbance that will bring some showers tonight.
TUESDAY: A cold front stalls to our south and an area of low pressure rides along it bringing mostly cloudy skies and some shower in the afternoon and evening. It stays mild with a high of 62.
WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us partly sunny skies and another mild high of 57. It'll be on the breezy side.
THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm, our high of 54 is still well above average.
FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few rain showers during the day. There's a chance some of the rain changes to snow at night. High: 47..
SATURDAY: Our only day with below average temperatures is on Saturday. it's windy and cooler. High 44.
SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 54.
MONDAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds with the chance of snow at night. It warms to 63.
