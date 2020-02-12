AccuWeather: Showers, Rumble Of Thunder Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We had a lot more cloud cover than yesterday with a spotty shower here and there during the day. Despite the clouds, it was very mild, with a high of 67 degrees. That's 16 degrees above average.
TONIGHT: Clouds remains thick and some additional showers are likely during the evening. A cold front moves through between 10pm and midnight with a band of showers and, with just enough elevated stability, the chance of a rumble of thunder. Not much in the way of rainfall overall with on average 1/10". The low just drops to 44.
WEDNESDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the afternoon. The high is a bit cooler, but still mild at 59.
THURSDAY: Clouds will fight with sunshine. But, with enough su, we should top out near 60. A warm front approaches at night, bringing a round of rain.
FRIDAY: A warm front moves through during the morning, bringing a general 1/4" to 1/2" inch of rain. After a wet morning, the sun returns late in the afternoon and the high soars to 70 degrees.
SATURDAY: We dry out for the weekend with partly sunny skies on Saturday. However, it's breezy and cooler with our high stopping at about 56.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with an even cooler high of 50. An early sprinkle or flurry is possible.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly in the afternoon. The high remains a bit cool at 49.
TUESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with occasional rain. The high climbs to 60.
