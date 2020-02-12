AccuWeather: Showers today, steady rain tonight into Saturday morning

TONIGHT: Steadier rain moves in during the evening and some heavy rain is possible before dawn. The low is 45.
SATURDAY: Steady to heavy rain will be falling at dawn, especially from about the I-95 area and east to the Shore. Rain won't be as steady in NW suburbs. The rain will likely end around lunch time in most areas and we may even see some sun come back during the afternoon. At the same time, the high will only reach about 47 and with strong, gusty winds, it will feel like the upper 30s.
SUNDAY: This is a very chilly day a mix of clouds and sun, along with a cold, blustery wind. The high is only 42 and wind chills will make it feel like the low 30s all day long.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds and we get another brisk and chilly high of just 42 with a few sprinkles or flurries around.
TUESDAY: We have largely sunny skies, but it's still somewhat brisk and very chilly with a high of just 44.
WEDNESDAY: It's partly sunny with slightly milder air arriving during the afternoon. The high rises to 47.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. The high bumps to a milder 50.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny day with another mild high of 51.
