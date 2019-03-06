AccuWeather: Single Digit Wind Chills

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --WEDNESDAY: We start our day with continues sunshine, but wind chills are just in the single digits. The atmospheric profiles are showing a cumulus cloud deck developing around 5,000 to 7,000 feet above the surface that will likely limit sunshine for the peak heating time of the day. This will keep highs down around 28. And, with a west-northwest wind around 12-20mph, wind chills will be in the teens even in the afternoon.THURSDAY It's another bitterly cold start to the day with wind chills in many suburbs just in the single digits. Temperatures slowly begin to crawl back upward as high pressure moves in. Skies will be partly sunny with highs around 36. With continued breezy conditions we'll see wind chills in the 20s.FRIDAY: Clouds will roll in and we're tracking the chance for a few snow showers in the afternoon and evening. High 38.SATURDAY: It's dry and not quite as cold with mostly sunny skies. Rain arrives overnight and may start as a wintry mix. High 48.SUNDAY: Our wet weekend trend continues! It's breezy with a soaking rain, especially the first half of the day. High 56.MONDAY: This looks like a great day for March. It's partly sunny with a mild high of 53.TUESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies and it's a bit cooler, with a high of 46.--------------------