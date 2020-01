AccuWeather: Skies Brighten Wednesday, Winds of Change Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cloudy, damp and raw day, with a high of 45 degrees. Evening fog, along with wet roads will slow down the evening commute.TONIGHT: After a damp, foggy evening, clouds will break overnight. It remains mild, with a low of 41.WEDNESDAY: Get outside for hump day! A bubble of high pressure provides more sunshine. We'll see at least partly sunny skies with a very mild high of 55. A passing shower is possible at night as a cold front approaches.THURSDAY: After a stray shower, it will turn blustery and chilly. Clouds will dominate again and we'll reach our high of 49 rather early in the day. Temps will slowly fall to the low to mid 40s in the afternoon. Winds will gust 40-50 mph.FRIDAY: Arctic air drains in, bringing our area a mostly sunny, but very cold day. The high temperatures only hits 34, about 6 degrees below average.SATURDAY: An area of low pressure passes to our north and bringing a complicated winter storm. With high pressure over Quebec funneling in cold air, the storm will likely start as snow. But, warmer air will move in, mixing or completely changing the precipitation over to rain in parts of our area. But, there is a chance of significant front end snow in parts of our area, especially across the Poconos. This will be a big storm for New England and we'll keep tracking the storm to clarify how it will impact our region. High 38.SUNDAY: As the storm departs and high pressure builds into the region it's partly sunny, windy and cold, with a high of 39.MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Bundle up for your day of service. It's at least dry and bright with mostly sunny skies. Cold air settles into the region and we stay below freezing with a high of 31.TUESDAY: The coldest air so far this season, year and decade. The high only hits 28.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app