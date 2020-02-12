weather

AccuWeather: Slightly below average this weekend

By
EMBED <>More Videos

AccuWeather: Slightly below average this weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: It's a chilly start to the day with wind chills in the low to mid 30s this morning, at least we'll have early sunshine. They actually had some snow flakes in the Poconos early this morning! It's mostly cloudy by late morning with a few passing showers around. The high is a cool 57.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. Saturday is dry with clouds and limited sunshine. The high of 60 is 5 degrees below average.

SUNDAY: It's similar day Sunday with overall mostly cloud skies it's dry during the day with only an isolated shower at night. Our high is a more pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. We can't rule out a shower. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high near 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high is a cooler 62.

THURSDAY: It's not a bad day with partly sunny skies and temps staying a few degrees below average with another high of 62.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
How the jar method can help preserve your food and also save you money
How climate change is reshaping communities
Food innovation reduces reliance on animals and water
Zero-Waste Challenge: Going waste-free for one week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Philly officials announce plans for possible protests, unrest after Chauvin verdict
All Philly residents 16+ now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine
Former Temple business dean indicted in rankings scandal
FedEx shooting: Police ID killer in rampage as former employee, 19
Oath Keeper is 1st suspect to plead guilty in Capitol riot
Wedding caterer shuts down; some say they can't get refunds
2 teens walking out of PAL Center hit in drive-by shooting
Show More
Wawa travels to 1980-something with 'The Goldbergs' | Join the fun
Best friends, first-generation college students accepted into Ivy League schools
'Likely a need for a third dose,' Pfizer CEO says
NJ man indicted for allegedly hiring hitman to kill 14-year-old
Philly delivery man gets COVID vaccine while on hoagie run
More TOP STORIES News