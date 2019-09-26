Weather

AccuWeather: Slightly Cooler Friday, Warmth Returns This Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine will gradually give way to additional clouds during the day with a rise in humidity. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 85 degrees before some afternoon showers moved in.

TONIGHT: Any clouds clar with humidity dropping off overnight. The low is 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 79.

SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another big warm up to 86. It's humid. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles to 83.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 78.

TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.

WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 90. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.

THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 85.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man arrested in shooting of neighbor's 7-pound poodle
Parents arrested after 11-month old overdoses on heroin, officials say
Teacher accused of making 'offensive' comments about missing girl
Death toll rises from rare EEE virus transmitted by mosquitoes
DoorDash says data breach affected 4.9 million users
Acting intel boss testifies as whistleblower complaint in Trump probe released
Read the intelligence whistleblower's complaint
Show More
Philly homeowner could face charges after shooting intruder
Woman says she contracted flesh-eating bacteria from nail salon
Delta employee arrested after $300K goes missing at JFK Airport
NFL Expert Picks: Predictions, betting info for Eagles-Packers, Week 4 games
Remembering Karen's mom: Kathryn Rogers passes away at 90
More TOP STORIES News