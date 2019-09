AccuWeather: Slightly Cooler Friday, Warmth Returns This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine will gradually give way to additional clouds during the day with a rise in humidity. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 85 degrees before some afternoon showers moved in.TONIGHT: Any clouds clar with humidity dropping off overnight. The low is 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 40s.FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 79.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another big warm up to 86. It's humid. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles to 83.MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 78.TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 90. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 85.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app