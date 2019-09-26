PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine will gradually give way to additional clouds during the day with a rise in humidity. The high in Philadelphia climbed to 85 degrees before some afternoon showers moved in.
TONIGHT: Any clouds clar with humidity dropping off overnight. The low is 58 in Philadelphia with some suburbs in the upper 40s.
FRIDAY: Our latest front departs to the east and we're back to dry, pleasant conditions with a mix of sun and clouds and our high dipping to 79.
SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with another big warm up to 86. It's humid. We can't rule out a thunderstorm in a few spots either late in the afternoon or at night.
SUNDAY: Partly sunny skies are likely with humidity dropping off, making for a more comfortable afternoon. The high settles to 83.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. Humidity is low. A late day or night time shower is possible. The high is 78.
TUESDAY: October arrives and it's still unseasonably warm with a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 84. An afternoon shower or thunderstorm is still possible.
WEDNESDAY: It's even warmer and more humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Look for a record high around 90. The old record is 87 from not too long ago: 2002.
THURSDAY: We have sun and clouds. It's not as warm, but still humid with the chance for some showers and storms around. The high is 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Slightly Cooler Friday, Warmth Returns This Weekend
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News