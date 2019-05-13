AccuWeather: Slow Drying Trend

Weather

Cecily Tynan has your AccuWeather forecast as seen on Action News at 6 p.m. on May 13, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- What a dreary weather pattern! The last time we saw the sun was Saturday afternoon. Since then we've seen varying degrees of rain with most locations having received 1" to 2" so far. Yesterday's high was 55 and today we've only managed to reach 53. This is 20 degrees below normal and more typical of mid March.

TONIGHT: Clouds are still rather thick with an evening shower giving way to occasional drizzle overnight. Our low dips to 46.

TUESDAY: An upper level trough comes through, making the atmosphere remains very unstable. This will result in mostly cloudy skies with just a few breaks of sun and then the development of some instability showers likely in the afternoon. Temperatures once again will be on the cool side The high hits 58.

WEDNESDAY: The trough is lifting out and we start to see improvement in both sky cover and temperatures. Highs right around 70 with a mix of sun and clouds. It is likely sunny in the morning with instability cumulus clouds popping up by midday into the afternoon.

THURSDAY: An early shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the bulk of the afternoon is partly sunny with another high around 72.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with breaks of sun and a slightly cooler high of 70. A spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorm is possible.

SATURDAY: It looks like our Friday night shower chance is gone in time for the weekend. Look for a pleasant, partly sunny afternoon with a nice high of 74.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's warmer for the second half of the weekend with a high of 80.

MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is around 80 again.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
