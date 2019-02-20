WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow and Ice Give Way to Rain

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on February 20, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Meteorologist Adam Joseph snow and ice will eventually change to rain later today and tonight.

TONIGHT: Snow and ice changes to rain in most areas. Temperatures will also rise into the upper 30s and perhaps the low 40s by morning. Rain tapers off by daybreak in most neighborhoods.

THURSDAY: Any lingering showers end quickly. Clouds give way to some sun. It's breezy and very mild with a high of 55. This will promote plenty of melting, especially with the higher sun angle now that we're into the second half of February.

FRIDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies with a high around 48.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to clouds, probably during the morning. Some rain arrives in the afternoon and evening and continues through the night. The high is 44.

SUNDAY: Clouds hang tough with some additional rain possible in the morning. The rain should taper by the afternoon. The rest of the day looks breezy and mild with some late sun possible and an unseasonably mild high of 60.
MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, breezy afternoon with a cooler high around 48.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds. The high is 43. Some rain or snow is possible at night.

WEDNESDAY: This is a cloudy, cool day with some rain and drizzle at times. The high is 43.

