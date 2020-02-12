AccuWeather: Snow and rain moving through today

Rain and wet snow is moving through the region today. It will taper off later this afternoon. Most of South Jersey and Delaware are seeing mainly rain. Areas along I-95 are getting some light wet snow before a change to rain (roads here are mainly wet). The northern and western suburbs are getting all snow and although this is a fairly brief hit, the snow is heavy enough at times to cover some roads and make driving slippery. Today's high is 39.
SNOWFALL: A coating to 1" is possible near I-95 before a change to rain. 1-3" is likely just to the north of I-95 up to the the Lehigh Valley. Areas near and north of the Lehigh Valley could get 3-4" or more.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies hang on overnight with a low around 32.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's breezy and milder with a high of 45. A stray rain or snow showers is possible, mainly in our far northern suburbs.
WEDNESDAY: This is the pick of the week with partly sunny skies and a pleasant, milder high of 53.
THURSDAY: An early stray shower can't be ruled out, but in general, this is a nice day with clouds breaking for sun and another mild high of 47.
FRIDAY: We have mostly sunny skies, but it's brisk and cooler with a high of 41.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with sun and our high improves to a seasonable 45.
SUNDAY: This looks like a cloudy, mild day with a passing shower around. The high rises to 50.
MONDAY: It's mostly cloudy with a couple of showers at times. The high is still mild: 52.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.