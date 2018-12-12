AccuWeather: Snow and Rain Showers Thursday, A Bigger Storm Moves in This Weekend

Today was another dry, cool day. This was our seventh dry day in a row, one of the longest dry stretches in what is on the verge of being the second wettest year on record for Philadelphia.TONIGHT: Clouds are beginning to stream in ahead of our next weather maker and that will keep temperatures from getting as cold as they have recently. Lows will range from 28 to 33 around the region, fairly seasonable.THURSDAY: We are currently watching a moisture starved system moving across Wisconsin and Michigan that will roll eastward into Thursday. This looks to track along the Pennsylvania, New York border and stays mainly north of our area. It will try to squeeze out a little precipitation starting near dawn and lasting into the early afternoon, with the most likely areas to see precipitation being north of Philadelphia. The farther north you go, the better the chance of seeing that precipitation in the form of a snow shower. The best bet of a coating is from I-78 on north into the Poconos, but there is a chance some locations between the PennsylvaniaTurnpike and I-78 could also see a coating in spots. Here in Philadelphia, if we see any precipitation, it would more favor rain showers than snow showers. This is something to watch for the morning commute. If it arrives quick enough in the northwest suburbs, some untreated roads could get slick. The high is 43.FRIDAY: Milder air finally pushes back into the region, but it's mostly cloudy ahead of our next weather system. The high is 51. Rain arrives, either later in the afternoon or in the evening and becomes heavy later at night.SATURDAY: We have cloudy skies with gusty winds and periods of rain and drizzle through most of the day. The high is 54.SUNDAY: Lingering showers are possible if an upper level low tracks over our region. Some models show it diving south and missing us. This day is very much up in the air. We'll keep you posted. The high drops to 44.MONDAY: A morning shower can't be ruled out, but overall, this looks like a partly sunny day with a cool high of 46.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely with a high of 42.WEDNESDAY: We have partly sunny skies with a cool high around 44.------