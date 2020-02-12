weather

AccuWeather: Snow for some on Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for our far western counties of Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Northampton, western Chester and the Poconos from 9am to 6pm Monday. A quick burst of snow could lead to slushy snow covered roads and low visibility for a time. Drive slowly and use caution.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, cold. Lows 22-26.

MONDAY: Rain developing late morning in the city, south and east. Wet snow for areas north and west of the I-95 corridor. The snow will come down heavier at times, briefly, through the first part of the afternoon. This will creates slushy, snow covered roads and low visibility. Accumulations of a coating to 1" are possible for upper Bucks, upper Montgomery and western Chester counties, 1-2"/ 2-4" for portions of Berks county as well as the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos. High 40.

TUESDAY: Clouds, some sun. A spotty shower is possible in the Lehigh Valley. High 45.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and mild. High 53.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds. It stays mild. High 48.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, cooler. High 41.

SATURDAY: Becoming cloudy. A shower is possible during the afternoon. High 44.

SUNDAY: Sun and clouds. A spotty shower is possible. High 50.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweatherinstagram stories
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
WEATHER
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visiting Houston, raises millions for Texas
Veteran dies from hypothermia while seeking oxygen after Texas power loss
Pennsylvanians dig out from winter storm
More ice adds to winter woes across Montgomery County
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
17-year-old wanted in deadly bowling alley shooting
Woman shoots intruder in North Philadelphia
Fauci: 'Possible' Americans will be wearing masks in 2022
Vaccine Trackers for Pennsylvania and New Jersey
Delaware natives race to Dover International Speedway for second COVID-19 vaccine
US inches closer to 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Large water main break causes road closures in Ventnor
Show More
Philadelphia radio legend Cody Anderson dies
Study: 30% of people with 'mild' COVID-19 have symptoms months later
Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto street
Pa. police officer facing charges in Capitol riot
Claudia Conway wants to be the next 'American Idol'
More TOP STORIES News