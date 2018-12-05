WEATHER

AccuWeather: Snow Has Ended, But Cold Air Sticks Around

EMBED </>More Videos

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on December 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A WINTER STORM WARNING has expired for Atlantic County, New Jersey, where 3" to 7" of snow could fell today.
TONIGHT: Lingering flurries along the coast end. Clouds will break and we'll see overnight clearing. The low dips to 27.

THURSDAY: It's still brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high of 40. A flurry or snow shower is possible, mainly at night.
FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 39 and wind chills in the 20's.
SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 36. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.

SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light to moderate snow in Delaware and South Jersey, primarily later Sunday into Monday morning. Should the storm track shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible across a wider portion of the region, potentially hindering travel, so this system deserves watching. But again, for now, it looks most likely to stay to our south. High 38.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 40. If precipitation manages to reach our area from that southern storm, it will still be falling on Monday morning and perhaps into the afternoon as a mix of snow, ice and rain.

TUESDAY: The storm is gone and this looks like a partly sunny, but still chilly day with a high around 40.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves slightly to 42.
------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Tornadoes leave widespread damage in Oklahoma
How earthquakes are measured
What to do if there's a tsunami
More Weather
Top Stories
Names released of 2 found dead outside Whitemarsh Twp. home
Nation bids farewell to George H. W. Bush
Watch George W. Bush's tearful conclusion to his father's eulogy
Overturned tanker causes closure of portion of Rte. 55 in NJ
Early December snowstorm hits New Jersey
Lost dog back with family after running off during Art Museum fireworks
Princeton a capella group bans 'Kiss the Girl' tradition
Officer fatally shoots knife-wielding man in Port Richmond
Show More
Father IDs body of Florida woman slain in Costa Rica
Truck veers off Pennsylvania Turnpike in Valley Forge
Designated driver dies after crash with 'impaired' suspect in NJ
'The Goldbergs' goes to legendary Delco nightclub Pulsations
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
More News