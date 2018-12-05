AccuWeather: Snow Has Ended, But Cold Air Sticks Around

A WINTER STORM WARNING has expired for Atlantic County, New Jersey, where 3" to 7" of snow could fell today.TONIGHT: Lingering flurries along the coast end. Clouds will break and we'll see overnight clearing. The low dips to 27.THURSDAY: It's still brisk and chilly with partly sunny skies and a high of 40. A flurry or snow shower is possible, mainly at night.FRIDAY: This is a mostly sunny, brisk and cold day with a high of 39 and wind chills in the 20's.SATURDAY: The weekend starts out mostly sunny and cold with a Saturday high of 36. Grab the winter gear if you have outdoor plans.SUNDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds as a southern storm system draws closer to the area. Most model information still suggests that this storm will stay mainly to our south with either no precipitation for us, or merely a brush of light to moderate snow in Delaware and South Jersey, primarily later Sunday into Monday morning. Should the storm track shift farther north and closer to the coast, snow would be possible across a wider portion of the region, potentially hindering travel, so this system deserves watching. But again, for now, it looks most likely to stay to our south. High 38.MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chilly high around 40. If precipitation manages to reach our area from that southern storm, it will still be falling on Monday morning and perhaps into the afternoon as a mix of snow, ice and rain.TUESDAY: The storm is gone and this looks like a partly sunny, but still chilly day with a high around 40.WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. The high improves slightly to 42.------