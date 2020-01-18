AccuWeather: Snow Hits Area, Changing to Rain

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES have been issued for Lancaster, Berks, Northern Bucks, Northern Montgomery up through the Lehigh Valley & Poconos from 10 am Saturday to 10 pm Sunday. This is where we will see the highest snowfall accumulations.

SATURDAY: The day starts off cloudy with temperatures well down in the 20s. An initial band of snow starts moving into the western suburbs around 9 am, reaches Philadelphia just after 11 am and then pushes to the coast by 1 pm. This is when areas from I-95 on SE receive their snow.

After this band pushes through there are now indications we go into a 1-3 hour lull where not much happens before another round of precipitation moves in for the late afternoon/evening hours. This second band will likely be in the form of a mix quickly to rain for Philadelphia and areas southeastward. For areas along the Pa. Turnpike on north this second round is in the form of sleet and snow with now less of a chance to change to rain before everything pushes out by 10 pm to midnight. The high hits 38 during the evening.

Expected Snowfall Totals:
Poconos: 4-6"
Lehigh Valley & Far NW suburbs: 2-4"
I-95 and interior NW suburbs: 1-2"
Interior South Jersey and northern Delaware: Coating to 1"

Along the Coast: Little to nothing.

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, windy and colder. Wind chills in the 20's. High 40.

MONDAY (MARTIN LUTHER KING DAY OF SERVICE): Mostly sunny, brisk and cold. High 32.

TUESDAY: Sunny and cold. High 34.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny, not as harsh. High 39.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, milder. High 45.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy and mild. High 47.

