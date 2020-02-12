AccuWeather: Snow/Rain arriving, I-95 snowy or a while, NW suburbs get the most

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A WINTER STORM WARNING has been posted from Wednesday morning through Thursday morning for counties bordering I-95 and all areas north and west. It's an ADVISORY in New Castle County, Delaware and in New Jersey Counties next to the Delaware River.
A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect tonight at the Shore with 50-60 mph gusts possible at times.
RELATED: Why the I-95 Corridor matters when forecasting winter storm
TODAY: A large coastal storm approaches the region, bringing heavy snow by early afternoon to areas near I-95 and on up into our northern and western suburbs, with rain and sleet across much of Delaware and South Jersey. The I-95 corridor will see several hours of snow at the storm's outset and will probably receive a 3-6" accumulation before sleet and rain mix in later this evening. In immediate NW suburbs like Chester, Bucks and Montgomery counties, less mixing will occur, allowing for 6-10" of snow. The far NW suburbs like the Lehigh Valley will see almost all snow and that puts these areas in line for a 10-15" snowfall. Areas north of I-78 may see close to two feet of snow. In general, it would be a good idea to avoid travel after about 2pm in areas expecting snow. The high is 36.
TONIGHT: Snow changes to sleet and rain near I-95, but most of the NW suburbs see mainly snow all the way through the overnight hours. The low is 32. It's windy overnight.
THURSDAY: Leftover snow showers during the morning will give way to partly sunny skies during the afternoon. The winds will gradually subside during the day. Still, look for wind chills in the 20s and a cold high of 36.
FRIDAY: It's partly sunny and still cold. The high is 35.
SATURDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and a chilly high of 37.
SUNDAY: More clouds move in. A shower is possible. Our high is 42.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and a bit milder with a high of 45.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a few showers possible and a high of 44.
WEDNESDAY: Bright sunshine returns and we get a high of 45, not too bad for this time of year.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: Snow/Rain arriving, I-95 snowy or a while, NW suburbs get the most
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News