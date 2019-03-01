AccuWeather: Snowy Morning, Damp At Times This Afternoon

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5162299" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., February 28, 2019

A Winter Weather Advisory is posted until 10 a.m. for Philadelphia and the immediate Delaware Valley suburbs for light snow and slippery roads. Look for clouds and occasional rain and drizzle the rest of the day with a cold high of 37. General morning accumulation amounts should be in the 1-3" range (only a coating to 1" up closer to the Lehigh Valley).TONIGHT: Some rain and drizzle is likely at times this evening across most of the region with some additional snow possible tonight in northern areas like the Lehigh Valley. Another coating to an inch or two can't be ruled out later tonight and overnight and roads in northern areas could be slippery. The low dips to 33 in Philadelphia with northern suburbs below freezing.SATURDAY: Look for mainly cloudy skies with showers and drizzle, especially in the morning. It's another cool day, with a high of 43.SUNDAY: A large scale storm pulls out of the deep south, bringing our area a threat of rain and snow. The day begins with clouds and perhaps some sun. By the afternoon, clouds thicken and precipitation arrives. The high hits 44.The exact track remains uncertain, but it will be moisture loaded. At this point a most likely track will be right along the coastal plain meaning the following:Arrives Sunday: 3pm to 6pm.Heaviest is overnight on SundayEnds by dawn on MondayThe all snow zone looks to be from the Poconos/central Pa on northwest.For I-95 and northwest we look to have some brief snow and then going to mainly rain.For areas southeast of I-95 in Delaware and much of South Jersey this will be an all rain event.For now the corridor of heavy snow looks to setup inland from the I-95 corridor, very similar to what we have seen with most storms this winter. We will continue to watch this before releasing any expected totals.MONDAY: Some lingering snow and/or rain is possible early in the morning. After that, skies clear and strong, gusty winds develop. The high is 40 rather early in the day with temperatures falling during the afternoon.TUESDAY: This is an unseasonably cold day with partly sunny skies and a high of 31.WEDNESDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies and continued cold with a high around 30 Some snow or flurries can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: There's no rest for the winter coats. Look for partly sunny skies and another cold high around 34.--------------------