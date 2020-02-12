PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The winds continue to drop overnight under a moonlit sky. But it's colder with a low of 37 in Philadelphia and some suburbs dipping closer to the freezing mark.
Ads/
TUESDAY: This is the pick of the work week! Sunshine is in full control with some high clouds late day with less wind. The high jumps to 65.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds develop during the morning and some rain arrives during the afternoon. The high is a warm and rather muggy 68. The rain turns heavy and stead overnight, even a rumble of thunder.
THURSDAY: Showers will linger through much of the morning, even a wet snow flake mixing near the Lehigh Valley. The Poconos could see a couple inches! Clouds will break for afternoon sunshine but it will be brisk and much cooler. The high is just 49 with winds gusting over 30mph! You'll want to bundle up for the Phillies home opener; wind chills in the low 40s for the game.
FRIDAY (GOOD FRIDAY): This is a mostly sunny, but chilly day with a high of 44 and a brisk breeze making it feel even colder.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some clouds. A cool start gives way to a seasonable and more comfortable afternoon with a high of 58.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Sun mixes with occasional clouds and our warming trend continues. Look for a delightful afternoon with a high around 69.
MONDAY: Sun will share the skies with a few occasional clouds. It's still relatively mild with a high of 66.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Soaked in two ways the next two days
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News